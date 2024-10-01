The conservative and reformist camps in Iran are at odds with each other concerning retribution against Israel.

One conservative newspaper wrote: "To restrain a rabid dog (Israel) you must use force, the preparation for war is a religious commandment."

On the other side, a reformist platform stated: "You have left reality to live in a dream, we can not fall into the trap of war."

The ISA (Shin Bet) revealed on Monday that it has detected an increase in Iranian plots to carry out assassinations in Israel.

The ISA foiled some serious plots, some at advanced stages of reconnaissance and preparations, which have yet to be cleared for publication.

The agency found that Iran is working to recruit Israeli citizens for the purpose of harming Israeli officials, including the recent case of Motti Maman, an Israeli citizen who was recruited by Iran to assist in a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

In addition, the Iranians are working even harder to 'remotely' recruit Israeli citizens online. In the meantime, Iranian-Israeli parties are located on various websites and platforms, especially sites for digital currencies and Israeli finance and job search sites.

The Iranian agents offer those Israelis who they find on the net a high payment for various tasks - from burying money and phones in various places in Israel, distributing flyers, and writing graffiti - to setting fire to vehicles and even physically harming people.