In an interview with the Turkish CNN network on Monday, former President of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, claimed that a unit had been set up to fight against Mossad agents inside Iran – but the head of the unit was a Mossad agent himself.

He also claimed that in addition to the head of the unit, twenty Israeli Mossad agents were working with him and were responsible for directing significant intelligence operations inside Iran.

Among others, according to Ahmadinejad, the same Mossad agents stole documents about the Iranian nuclear program and killed several Iranian nuclear scientists.

He also claimed that all the agents managed to flee Iran before being caught and that they now live in Israel.

Ahmadinejad made this claim today for the first time, but as of now, no confirmation or, alternatively, a denial has been published by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In recent years, Ahmadinejad has been far from the helm of power and has tried several times to run again for the position of president of Iran, but was disqualified.

The last time he ran an election campaign was after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a plane crash.