The Islamic Republic of Iran's security forces have imposed movement restrictions against former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iran International reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the restrictions were imposed after the former president returned from a trip to northern Iran.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Guardian Council barred Ahmadinejad from running in the upcoming presidential election.

This is the third time the former president, who has recently become a critic of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's policies, was barred from running for the position.