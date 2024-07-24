An attempt was made last week on the life of former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, anti-regime media outlet Iran International reported, citing sources familiar with the incident.

According to the report, the former President's vehicle was sabotaged on Monday, July 15. Before setting out in the vehicle to Zanjan for the Muharram religious mourning ceremony, his security chief demanded that he switch vehicles due to a malfunctioning air conditioner in his primary one.

During the journey, the driver of the primary vehicle lost control of steering and brakes, spun three times in high-speed traffic, veered left and right twice, hit the central barrier, and collided with another vehicle in Ahmadinejad's convoy. It then struck the barrier again before stopping after hitting another vehicle in traffic.

The report notes that two days before the incident, Ahmadinejad's security team had submitted his primary vehicle to the relevant unit within the presidential institution for repairs due to the malfunctioning air conditioner. The report claims that after being handed over to the presidential institution, Ahmadinejad's Toyota Land Cruiser was seized by "special security agents" and taken to an undisclosed location instead of the usual repair shop where the vehicle was sabotaged before being returned to Ahmadinejad's security team.

While the sources did not specify who the "special security agents" who took the car were, the report asserts that only high-ranking members of one of three IRGC subdivisions—the IRGC Intelligence Organization, the IRGC Protection and Intelligence Organization, or the IRGC Vali-e-Amr Corps—have the authority to take the vehicle from the presidential repair unit without coordinating with his security detail and without raising security concerns, enabling them to carry out the alleged sabotage.

In recent years former President Ahmadinejad has become critical of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenai's policies. Earlier this year he registered to run for president but was barred from doing so. A short time later, it was reported that Iran's security forces have imposed movement restrictions against the former president.