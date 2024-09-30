The Jewish People Policy Institute's (JPPI) 2024 Annual Assessment of the Jewish People, "A Year of War," delivers a powerful wake-up call to Jewish communities and Israel. The report raises deep concerns about global Jewry’s current trajectory and the stability of the State of Israel. Surging antisemitism, geopolitical shifts, and social strife are threatening the fabric of Jewish life and make immediate action more crucial than ever.

Against the background of these significant challenges, the Jewish People Policy Institute is sounding the alarm. As an independent, forward-thinking policy center, JPPI’s mission is to ensure the continuity, vitality, and prosperity of the Jewish people – in Israel and across the globe. The 2024 Annual Assessment demands immediate attention to safeguard the future of the Jewish world, advocating for bold investments in identity, education, and strategic unity.

The future of the Jewish people hangs in the balance – action cannot wait.

Key areas of concern highlighted in JPPI’s 2024 Annual Assessment include:

Antisemitism Erupts Post-October 7: A Global Emergency

The world is witnessing a historic surge in antisemitism in the wake of the October 7 attacks on Israel, sparking widespread anxiety across Jewish communities. The report reveals a shocking rise in violent antisemitic assaults: a staggering 45% increase in the United States, 84% in France, and an unprecedented 96% in the United Kingdom. This tidal wave of hatred has left global Jewry on edge.

A third of Israeli Jews have altered travel plans due to safety concerns, while some American Jewish families are making dramatic changes in response to the spike in antisemitism: 57% of American Jews are now more inclined to send their children to Jewish day schools, underscoring the pressing need for stronger investment in Jewish education and identity-building.

Israel's Role as a Pillar of Global Jewish Identity

Despite the turmoil, Israel stands as a crucial beacon for global Jewry. The report reveals that 95% of Israeli Jews believe Israel must step up its efforts to strengthen Jewish identity across the Diaspora. In a critical move, 44% of Israelis support offering subsidized tuition to Jewish students from abroad who choose to study in Israel. This could forge stronger ties between Israel and the global Jewish community at a time when unity is paramount. At the same time, some Diaspora Jews are advocating a reduction in Israel's centrality in Jewish life. This is a concerning development that warrants the attention of the State of Israel and major Jewish organizations worldwide.

Israel at a Political Crossroads: Calls for New Elections

Domestically, Israel faces significant political instability. The October 7 attacks have intensified the debates on issues like ultra-Orthodox conscription and the nation’s weakening economic outlook. Public confidence in the current government has plummeted, with JPPI urging immediate elections and the creation of a broad coalition to repair Israel’s fraying social fabric and restore national unity.

A Renewed Focus on Global Jewish Communities and Aliyah

JPPI’s report calls on the Israeli government to proactively support embattled Jewish communities around the world. As threats to these communities grow, JPPI emphasizes the need for strategic planning to facilitate Aliyah for Jews seeking refuge in Israel, while also providing critical aid to dwindling Jewish populations facing aging demographics, low birth rates, and migration.

Israel-U.S. Relations on the Brink

Notably, JPPI’s Annual Assessment includes an in-depth analysis of the fault lines in U.S.-Israel relationship. The report warns of growing tendencies to view Israel’s historic and important relationship with Israel to be a partisan issue, with polarized positions on both sides. The war in Gaza has exposed deep rifts, with partisan divides and media scrutiny further eroding this once unshakable alliance. JPPI cautions that these fractures could have lasting, far-reaching consequences for both nations.

Demographic Realities: Growth and Decline

The Jewish population is at a tipping point. While there is growth in Israel, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, the report reveals troubling demographic declines in places like Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, and aging European communities. Shrinking populations, combined with migration and low birth rates, are threatening the future of Jewish life in these regions.

JPPI President, Prof. Yedidia Stern: “In 2024, the conditions for Jews in the Diaspora has significantly deteriorated. An ugly wave of antisemitism, the likes of which had not been seen since the end of World War II, signals the possibility of a dramatic change in the status and personal security of Jews outside of Israel. The State of Israel is facing unprecedented geopolitical, social, economic, and identity-related challenges. The political leadership and state institutions face declining public trust, making it difficult to address these challenges. Nevertheless, and at the same time, impressive and encouraging social resilience has emerged within Israel.

“Urgent steps are needed from the Israeli government to address the political instability, social tensions, to encourage aliyah, and to strengthen the connection with Diaspora Jewry. The challenges are immense, but solutions can be formulated as outlined in JPPI’s report.”