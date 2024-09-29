The Jewish representative in the Iranian parliament, Dr. Homayoun Sameh, called on Sunday on international organizations and the UN to take action against what he called "the crimes of the Zionist regime." In an interview with the Iranian news agency ISNA, Sameh spoke about the situation in Gaza and Lebanon.

Sameh stated that, "the Zionist regime aims to expand the borders under its control by killing soldiers and civilians." He added that many civilians were killed and injured in Gaza and Lebanon, and that "most of the residential buildings in Gaza were completely destroyed."

Sameh claimed that "the Zionist regime is attacking under the pretext that residential homes are storage places for weapons and military personnel, but this is false and caused the deaths of civilians." He criticized the international community for being "silent about the attacks and the aggression of the Zionist regime, and only makes statements or condemns it, but they do not take practical action."

The Jewish communities in Isfahan and Tehran expressed their condolences to Hezbollah supporters following the assassination of the organization's Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, stating that "Nasrallah was murdered in a brutal act by the Zionist regime."

The communities declared their support "for the Islamic nation of Iran" and expressed their condolences for the death of "the martyrs of the free man who made history of the Lebanese nation." The statement ended with a warning that "the perpetrators of these assassinations, who committed these crimes in the suburbs of Lebanon, with the open support of the American government, will be brutally revenged."