The US sees the possibility of a limited ground incursion into Lebanon as Israel moves forces to its northern border, a senior administration official and a US official told CNN on Saturday.

At the same time, the officials stressed that Israel does not appear to have made a decision on whether to carry out a ground incursion.

The US assessment was based on the mobilization of Israeli troops and the clearing of areas in what could be preparation for the launching of a ground incursion, one of the officials told CNN.

Earlier Saturday, IDF spokesman Peter Lerner said the IDF was preparing for the possibility of a ground incursion, but it was only one option being considered.

US President Joe Biden called for a ceasefire in Lebanon on Saturday when asked by reporters if an Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon was inevitable.

"It's time for a ceasefire," Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as quoted by Reuters.

Biden’s comments came hours after IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi confirmed on Saturday that Nasrallah was eliminated in a strike on a Hezbollah command center in Beirut on Friday.

Nasrallah was eliminated together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders.