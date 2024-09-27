Documents that Harvard University sent to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, after the latter subpoenaed Harvard in its probe of campus antisemitism, suggest that the Ivy League school “likely” violated its responsibilities under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the committee stated on Thursday, according to a report in JNS.

The materials “show that Harvard failed to discipline the overwhelming majority of those involved in the protests, and none of those found responsible for the spring encampment were suspended,” said the House committee.

“Harvard failed, end of story. These administrators failed their Jewish students and faculty,” stated Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), chair of the committee. “They failed to make it clear that antisemitism will not be tolerated, and in this case, Harvard may have failed to fulfill its legal responsibilities to protect students from a hostile environment.”

“The only thing administrators accomplished is appeasing radical students, who have almost certainly returned to campus emboldened and ready to repeat the spring semester’s chaos,” Foxx stated. “Harvard must change course immediately.”

The committee stated that Harvard considers 52 of the 68 students—76%—referred for punishment for being part of the anti-Israel encampment in “good standing,” and a panel at the Harvard Graduate School of Education didn’t discipline five students who were part of the encampment.

The House Education and the Workforce Committee subpoenaed Harvard University in February for alleged obstruction of its antisemitism investigation, marking the first time in the committee’s more than 150-year history that it subpoenaed a university,

Harvard University has come under fire over its handling of antisemitism on campus, which has been on the rise since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas.

In the days after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, a coalition of 34 Harvard student organizations released a statement in which they blamed Israel for Hamas’ attack.

Later, then-Harvard President Claudine Gay came under fire after she, along with MIT President Sally Kornbluth and University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, testified before a congressional hearing on the issue of antisemitism on college campuses.

All three university presidents gave similar answers to Rep. Elise Stefanik in which they failed to unequivocally condemn antisemitism or even calls for genocide against Jews. Gay eventually resigned as President of Harvard .

In May, anti–Israel protesters at Harvard voluntarily took down a protest encampment after university officials agreed to discuss their questions about the endowment.

Last month, US District Court Judge Richard Stearns approved a lawsuit filed by Jewish students against Harvard University alleging that it enabled antisemitism on campus.

Judge Stearns rejected the request of the Ivy League university leaders to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the Jewish students and stated that "the plaintiffs have reasonably argued that Harvard's response to incidents on campus was insufficient and that the facts, as presented, show that Harvard failed its Jewish students."