An indictment was filed Thursday against Basel Abahara, 23 years old and a resident of Arraba in the Galilee, charging him with planning a terror attack against Jews visiting the Galilee graves of righteous individuals.

Abahara was arrested approximately one month ago, and his interrogation revealed that he planned a "combination" terror attack involving both explosive devices and shooting, targeting Jews who visit the graves of righteous individuals buried in the Galilee area.

During the months prior to his arrest, Abahara was aided by Palestinian Authority Arabs with knowledge of explosive devices, who were in pre-1967 Israel illegally, for the purpose of preparing explosive devices while observing the target of the attack.

Abahara also enlisted two minors to the military cell he formed. Both minors were arrested and interrogated by the ISA and the central office of Israel Police's northern division.

During their investigation, communications devices were confiscated, as well as a military vest and dual-purpose materials used for preparing explosives. The cell's actions were thwarted before the cell was ready to carry out the terror attack, when it was still in the early stages.

Abahara's investigation also revealed that early on in the war, he hurled firebombs towards the access road for the Jewish town of Avtalion, located near his own home.

This week, the Haifa District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against Abahara and the two minors involved, charging them with crimes of preparing to carry out a terror attack and the production of weapons.