MK Alon Schuster, a member of the opposition from the National Unity Party, on Wednesday expressed support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's upcoming trip to the United Nations General Assembly , despite the tense security situation in northern Israel.

"Netanyahu should fly to the UN, give a speech and return quickly. We support the important trip," Schuster said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai.

Commenting on the security situation in the north, Schuster expressed support for the recent military operations, saying, "Benny Gantz has been demanding an attack in Lebanon for a long time, and I'm glad it happened now."

He stressed that, even though Israel does not intend to occupy Lebanon or change the regime there, "if we have to, we know how to go in and operate on the ground."

On the goals of the war, Schuster stated that "the most important thing is the return of the hostages, then the return of the residents of the north to their homes." He added that his party supports national unity and backs the right moves against the enemies.

On the political future, Schuster promised, "We will establish a broad and stable government that will not be based on half the people, on extremists."

He clarified that his party does not intend to exclude Religious Zionist voters, but expressed opposition to certain ideas of its leaders, such as establishing communities across the border or viewing the Palestinian Authority as an enemy.