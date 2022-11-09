Outgoing Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster (National Unity) on Wednesday explained why his party has decided not to recommend anyone to Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Following Israeli elections, MKs elected to the Knesset submit their recommendations for prime minister to Israel's President. The President then tasks the candidate with the highest chance of success with the task of forming a government.

The National Unity party, led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, has decided not to recommend any candidate to Herzog.

Speaking to 103 FM Radio, Schuster explained, "Right now there is a clear option for [Likud leader MK Benjamin] Netanyahu to form a government, and no one else seems capable, thus our decision, like that of other parties in the bloc, is not to recommend anyone."

Slamming Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Schuster added, "The one pretending to lead a bloc has a responsibility. We can blame, perhaps, the failure to intervene more intensively. We joined together with New Hope, and we did what needed to be done on the more right-wing side. The Labor and Meretz parties needed to unite, and Lapid maybe could have done more than he did."