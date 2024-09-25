Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted a video on X warning the world not to "be fooled by the moderate facade" of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who accused Israel of "genocide" in his speech at the UN General Assembly yesterday.

"Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is currently at the UNGA parading through New York, trying to sell the lie that he’s a moderate," Katz wrote.

"In truth is, he's a puppet of [Iranian Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei and Iran's extremist regime, deeply complicit in the terror rule threatening the entire Western world. We must not fall for the regime's lies – Iran must be stopped now before it’s too late," he added.

The video states that Pezeshkian is an "enforcer and puppet" for Khamenei and that as an Iranian government official, he is implicated in the numerous human rights abuses committed by the government.

"Pezeshkian's Iran is not about reform, it's about enforcing the Supreme Leader's reign of terror," the video states.