Assuta Public Hospital in Ashdod responded to a tweet on X by Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, who posted that "Hezbollah is winning.”

Assuta responded to him in Farsi: "We are happy to book you in for an eye test. We are a public hospital and open to everyone."

One of the readers wrote: "Hezbollah is being destroyed while I write this message, you demonic creature. The Islamic regime in Iran will fall sooner or later. You cannot defeat Israel."

Earlier this week, Khamenei called on the Arab world to sever ties with Israel: "The Islamic world must limit its political ties with the Zionist regime, increase the attacks against it in the media, and clearly show that they stand firmly on the side of the oppressed Palestinian people."

He added in another tweet: "Today, the first step to increase unity of the Islamic world against this [Zionist] criminal and terrorist gang, that has occupied the land of Palestine, is for the Islamic countries to completely sever economic ties with it. This is the least that can be done."