Emir of Qatar (right) and President of Turkey (left) at the UN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, leaders of two countries that provide shelter to Hamas members and other terrorist organizations, criticized Israel's policy at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Erdogan attacked and said: ''As a result of Israel's attacks, Gaza has become the largest cemetery in the world for children and women.''

''I call on the UN Security Council to stop the genocide in Gaza. What are you waiting for? Why aren't you stopping them? They endanger the residents of the region and the citizens of the State of Israel for political purposes,'' he added.

Later, the Emir of Qatar also took the podium and said that "Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip."

The Qatari leader also said that ''after a year of war, one can no longer talk about the right to self-defense.''

South Africa's president, who is suing Israel, also said that ''we know what apartheid looks like and we will not sit quietly when we see it happening to others.''

The King of Jordan said that ''the historical status quo was violated at sacred sites in Jerusalem under the protection and encouragement of members of the Israeli government.''

Regarding the calls to transfer Palestinian Arabs to Jordanian territory, he said, ''I will be very very clear... This will never happen. We will never accept the forced displacement of Palestinians, which is also a war crime.''