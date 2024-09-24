Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday visited the location of an IDF exercise held by Brigade 7 of the Armored Corps and Battalion 202 of the Paratroopers Brigade. The exercise simulated combat in the northern arena, enhancing the readiness of troops. Minister Gallant was briefed by senior commanders on readiness for the northern arena and the lessons learned from the fighting in Gaza.

Minister Gallant told the troops, “I see you and I am very proud of what you have done and what you will do. I am aware of who stands before me – I understand the fighting spirit, your values sand brotherhood. It is very important.”

“A few words about the enemy we face – Hezbollah today is not the same Hezbollah we knew a week ago. [Hezbollah] has suffered a sequence of blows to its command and control, its fighters, and the means to fight. These are all severe blows,” he said.

“I trust the IDF and everything it does and we have more strikes ready – we know what to do and how to operate.”

He cautioned, “At the same time, remember that Hezbollah is not Hamas – there are similarities but also differences. The terrain looks different, the enemy [terrorist organization] looks different, the threats and challenges are different. One thing I know – any Hezbollah terrorist you may come across, you will know how to eliminate [the threat]. I am 100 percent convinced of this matter, and they [Hezbollah] understand it and they are worried. You understand that the moment may come when we give an order and the system will have to move forward, so preparations must be made, and I see what you are doing and I think it is very important.”

“You are the most well-trained forces that the IDF has ever had - nobody has gone through a year of combat in the way that you have, but as I said in the beginning, you are going up against an organization that looks different – it has been beaten badly, its morale is low, but when they say that they want to hit us, to destroy us, to hurt us – take them seriously. That’s their goal and they mean it.”

“We must continue until we achieve our goal – to ensure the safe return of Israel’s northern residents to their homes,” Gallant concluded.