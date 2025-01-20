Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush on Sunday morning demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet hold an urgent meeting regarding security in Jerusalem ahead of the release of convicted terrorists.

In an urgent letter, Porush warned that while the Cabinet has already decided to significantly reinforce the security forces in Judea and Samaria, the situation in Jerusalem is even more dangerous.

"The release of terrorists who live in eastern Jerusalem challenges the security situation several times over, in all areas of the city, since there is no division between the [terrorists'] place of residence and that of the city's millions of residents and visitors in all areas of the city."

According to Porush, the situation requires special preparations by all of the city's security forces, and demands immediate reinforcement of the police forces in Jerusalem, as well as dedicating additional resources for the ISA and to reinforce the municipal patrols.

"We cannot make do with the regular precautions," he urged in his letter. "We must ensure that there is an appropriate security solution for the new challenge which has been created. We are discussing the security of millions of residents and visitors."

The Minister also called on the Cabinet to hold a special meeting to discuss the security issues arising from the release of terorists to Jerusalem, and to formulate a comprehensive plan of action to deal withthe new challenges.