Officials in the US government estimate that Israel has significantly damaged Hezbollah's command and control structure. "They (Israel) probably took them back 20 years," an American official told CNN.

According to the CNN network, the biggest fear of the United States now is that Iran will decide to join the campaign and help Hezbollah. "If they feel that they are on the way to losing their most powerful proxy organization, they will intervene," a source told CNN. According to the sources, "We are the closest that we have been in a regional war since October 7."

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed Israel's current intensified campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon in an interview with CNN and said that Hezbollah could not stand alone against Israel.

Asked if Iran would instruct its proxy to restrain its response to Israel's strikes, Pezeshkian said Hezbollah is facing a country “armed to the teeth and has access to weapons systems that are far superior to anything else.”

He declared that “we must not allow for Lebanon to become another Gaza at the hands of Israel."

“Hezbollah cannot do that alone. Hezbollah cannot stand alone against a country that is being defended and supported and supplied by Western countries, European countries, and the United States of America.”

The Iranian President threatened: 'The danger does exist that the fire of events that are taking place (in Lebanon) will expand to the entire region. This can be dangerous for the future of the world and planet Earth itself, so we must prevent the ongoing criminal acts being committed by Israel.”