The IDF announced that it had carried out a "targeted airstrike" in Beirut Monday evening.

According to reports in Lebanon and Israeli security sources, the airstrike was an attempt to assassinate senior Hezbollah official Ali Karaki, commander of the terrorist organization's southern command.

Karaki was supposed to replace Ibrahim Aqil as the head of Hezbollah's operations division after Aqil was assassinated together with the commanders of the Radwan Force in a Beirut basement on Friday.

He is the most senior military figure left in Hezbollah after the assassinations of Fuad Shukr and Aqil.

Sky News Arabic reported that Karaki was killed in the airstrike, which consisted of six missiles that struck the building in which he was staying.