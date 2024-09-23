Ofir Shik, head of the Lower Galilee Council, visited the family in Givat Avni, whose home suffered a direct hit from a Hezbollah missile.

"Thank God, the family stayed in the safe room and survived. Listening to the directives of the Home Front Command saves lives. We, from the Galilee, send our support to the security forces and the decision makers, and call on them to finish the job. We are strong here in the home command," said Shik.

On Monday morning, the IDF began widespread attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, and more than 300 targets were bombed during the morning hours. The Ministry of Health in Lebanon announced that by noon about 100 people had been killed and 400 injured.

IDF spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, made a statement again this afternoon, saying that "the sights you see in southern Lebanon are explosions of Hezbollah's munitions, which are exploding in the houses. Every house we attack has weapons – rockets, missiles, drones – that are aimed at killing Israeli civilians." According Hagari, the IDF is preparing to attack terrorist targets in Beqaa - "where Hezbollah stores weapons among the civilian population."

This afternoon dozens of rockets were launched at the Tzfat and Lower Galilee area. Five people were lightly injured by shrapnel at the Golani interchange. A house in Givat Avni suffered a direct hit. There are no casualties. Dudi Yitzhak, whose house was hit by a rocket, repeatedly said: "We heard a siren. I took my daughter and we entered the safe room. Within 10 seconds there was a crazy explosion – and I realized that the rocket had hit my house. It's a miracle we're alive."

This morning, IDF spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement that "Hezbollah is preparing to fire at Israel. Shortly we will attack villages where weapons are hidden." He disclosed that Hezbollah tried to fire a cruise missile from a house and called upon the civilian residents of southern Lebanon: "We call on everyone who is near properties or inside houses where Hezbollah is hiding weapons – to stay away from them immediately for your own safety and protection. Hezbollah endangers you and your families. Hezbollah plans to launch these weapons towards Israel." He said that "the IDF is working and will continue to work to protect the citizens of Israel, wherever needed."