Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday morning reiterated that Israel does not seek war but will do it it needs to in order to defend its citizens.

In a statement on X, Herzog wrote, "I repeat and reiterate: Israel does not seek war. But we have the right and the duty to defend our people."

"Here’s just an example of the threat we face. This IDF video shows how Hezbollah stores and launches missiles in civilian areas and homes. Thousands and thousands of long range rockets are kept in houses, living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens, and then launched with the sole intention of killing our people.

"Would you accept this in your or your neighbor’s home?

"What nation would accept its citizens living under such a threat from its neighbors?"

The tweet included a video illustrating how the Hezbollah terror group embeds its missiles into civilian structures.