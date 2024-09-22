The excavation of the tunnel for the Western Wall elevator has begun, a major step towards making the holiest site in Judaism accessible to people with disabilities and mobility challenges.

“This is a pivotal moment for the Jewish people,” says Herzl Ben-Ari, CEO of the Company for the Development and Renovation of the Jewish Quarter. “After two thousand years of yearning, we can finally allow every Jew, regardless of age or physical condition, to connect with their roots and touch the heart of our history.”

The elevator is expected to bridge a gap of 26 meters between the Jewish Quarter and the Western Wall Plaza. “Every meter of excavation has been a journey through time,” Ben-Ari says excitedly. “We have discovered entire worlds: ancient mikvahs, the remains of houses and streets that have not seen the light of day for thousands of years. Every stone, every shard of a vessel, tells us a story about our ancestors who walked here.”

The excavation work, which has encountered many challenges, has become a journey of discovery and reconnection with history. “We are not only making the Western Wall accessible,” Ben Ari adds. “We are also revealing and preserving the past. Some of the findings will be integrated into the elevator lobby, so that every visitor can feel the breath of history as soon as they enter.”

However, challenges still lie ahead. “We hope to complete the project within two years,” says Ben Ari, “but every day brings new surprises. We are working carefully and respectfully, understanding that we are not just building an elevator, but also bridging two thousand years of history.”

The Company for the Development and Renovation of the Jewish Quarter says that the Western Wall will ultimately become accessible to everyone. “We are not just building an elevator, we are realizing a two-thousand-year-old dream. We will continue to build and develop the Jewish Quarter in Jerusalem, connecting the past with the present, and ensuring that every Jew can touch the beating heart of our nation.”