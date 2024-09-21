IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Saturday night reported that the IDF eliminated two of the terrorists who killed six Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza.

During a live update, Hagari said, "In Gaza, we continue operating to dismantle Hamas' military wing. We have not forgotten, even for a moment, the hostages, and we are doing everything possible to bring them home."

"This evening, we updated the families of Hersh, Eden, Ori, Alex, Almog, and Carmel, may their memories be a blessing, that we eliminated two terrorists who had held them hostage in a tunnel in the Rafah area.

"The day after the hostages were murdered, troops from the 162nd Division identified two terrorists emerging from an underground tunnel shaft in the Tel al-Sultan area and eliminated them during an encounter. After investigating the findings from the tunnel and equipment on the terrorists, we found DNA evidence and several items belonging to the terrorists we eliminated. Based on the findings and the information available to us, these terrorists that were eliminated were the same terrorists who were in the tunnel where the bodies of the six hostages were discovered.

"The findings show they were there when they were murdered and we are investigating their involvement in the murder. Should we obtain further information, we will first update the families and then the public. We will pursue and reach everyone responsible for this heinous murder, and we will not stop until we reach them all."

The eliminated terrorists IDF spokesperson

Earlier this month, a preliminary IDF investigation revealed the inhumane conditions in which the six Israeli hostages were held in the Gaza tunnels.

The findings presented by the IDF spokesman to the families of the hostages, describe a harsh reality of survival in inhumane conditions, which ended in the brutal murder of the six by Hamas terrorists.

The findings state that the terrorists murdered the hostages about ten days before the IDF forces entered the tunnel. In addition, there is evidence that some of the hostages defended themselves and fought against the terrorists.

The hostages were held in a small and narrow tunnel, where they could hardly stand up. Only two hostages could lie down at the same time on the width of the tunnel, which had no air ventilation and caused them breathing difficulties.

There were no toilets or showers in the tunnel and the hostages showered with water bottles, that were also used for drinking. They suffered from hunger and weight loss, and it is known that Eden Yerushalmi dropped to a weight of 36 kg (79 pounds).

The army located a generator and a small flashlight, as well as a chess board, writing instruments and notebooks. The notebooks were collected by the security forces and will be given to the families.