On Saturday evening, following the situational assessment, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari announced that as of Saturday at 20:30, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

The changes are relevant for the following areas: the Lower Galilee, the Upper Galilee, the Haifa Bay area, the Central Galilee, and some of the communities in the southern Golan Heights (Jordan Valley) in accordance with the situational assessment.

The communities along the confrontation line, the northern Golan Heights, and the southern Golan Heights are to follow the guidelines that have been in place until now.

As part of the situational assessment, a number of changes have been made: gatherings will be limited to 30 participants in an open area, to 300 participants in a closed space, arrival to work is permitted as long as there is a protected space available, and educational activities can continue as long as there are protected spaces available.

The instructions published on the official Home Front Command channels must be followed. The full instructions are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.

Responding to questions following the announcement, Hagari stressed that guidelines for the rest of Israel remain unchanged. "If there is a change overnight, I will update the public," he promised.

Following the announcement, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) beaches were closed to the public.