Unordinary strikes in Lebanon follow strikes on Metula: With the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF struck approximately 30 Hezbollah launchers and terrorist infrastructure sites, containing approximately 150 launcher barrels that were ready to fire projectiles toward Israeli territory.

Additionally, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and a weapons storage facility in multiple areas in southern Lebanon. Furthermore, IDF artillery struck in the area of Naqoura.

Reports in Lebanon say that at least 70 targets were struck simultaneously.

Three Lebanese security sources told Reuters that it was some of the most "intense bombing since the start of the war."

The strike on Metula, which included seven launches, left a member of the local security response team lightly wounded.

In an unusual statement, the IDF announced that over the weekend that it will carry out activities in all training areas in the north. The IDF added: "The entry into the training areas is prohibited, is dangerous, and harms the forces' operations. In addition, sounds of gunshots and explosions may be heard in the nearby communities."

Two IDF soldiers were killed on Thursday in Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel. Major (Res.) Nael Fwarsy, aged 43, from Maghar, a Company Commander in the 299th Battalion, 300th Brigade, Logistics Corp, was killed by a UAV strike in northern Israel.

In addition, Sergeant Tomer Keren, aged 20, from Haifa, a soldier from the 51st Battalion, 'Golani' Brigade, was killed in an antitank missile strike on the Ramim Ridge.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held a briefing on the various possible developments in the campaign against Hezbollah on Israel’s northern border and the goal of ensuring the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes.

“Over the past several days, we have held a series of important discussions. In the new phase of the war there are significant opportunities but also significant risks," Gallant stated.

"Hezbollah feels that it is being persecuted and the sequence of military actions will continue," He noted.