MK Israel Eichler on Wednesday evening warned that the haredi parties may need to leave the coalition.

"The situation of the haredi community right now is so problematic that even during a time when the government needs us and cannot continue without us, we still have a serious problem, in that we fear for the continued status of the yeshiva world," Eichler said at a Shlomei Emunim meeting.

"There was never a situation in which they questioned our rights and our very existence in the State of Israel. The legal system is functioning as a dictatorship and has become the supreme ruler in the country. We were the first ones to warn about this, and everyone remembers the large demonstration that Rabbi Menachem Porush organized against the Supreme Court."

"The legal dictatorship has disqualified the laws which we legislated regarding our right to learn Torah in the Lof Israel. This cannot be! The Land of Israel will continue to flourish and the Torah will flourish going forward, until we merit the arrival of the messiah, may bit be soon in our days."

Eichler emphasized, "We are in a situation that even if we pass a Draft Law, the Supreme Court will overturn it. I expected that the government would respond that it does not allow the legal dictatorship to disqualify Knesset laws and will not listen to them - but that has not happened. [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is afraid and the Supreme Court is having a field day. We are in a situation in which daycare subsidies are withheld from the mothers of children in daycare, simply because the father sits and studies Torah."

"One of our first goals in the winter [Knesset] session - if the government lasts at all - is to advance a law that will prevent connecting the actions of the father to the discounts which the mother deserves. In such a way, we will bypass the daycare decree that the legal system has forced upon us."

Eichler also departed from his party's usual stance, saying, "It may be that we need to leave the government. What are we doing in the coalition, if it does not help us with the issues that are most important to us? They do not help us because they are also busy with their problems, but they force us to vote for the issues that are important to them."

"The problem is that the one leading us to this situation are those on the extreme left - and that is exactly what they want us to do. If we leave, they will receive a prize from us. Therefore, the matter is given, like every other matter, to the decision of the Torah leaders of this generation."