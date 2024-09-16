The Israeli government his attempting to find means of subsidizing yeshiva daycare centers with a wording that would favor the government in a Supreme Court petition.

According to the report, the government did not try to hold a dialogue with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, since the prevailing opinion is that Miara will oppose the decision.

Kan reports that following the argument in the government on Sunday, and the discourse that has spread over the last three weeks regarding passing a decision that eligibility will be determined only by the mother, the government has bypassed the expected opposition by the Attorney General, since she is expected to pass the decision on to the Supreme Court, regardless.

About a month ago, Baharav-Miara ruled that the subsidy for daycare centers for children of yeshiva students who are obligated to enlist will stop at the end of November. The Attorney General decided that the State should not budget yeshiva students in a way that encourages them not to enlist and that there is a need to stop subsidizing daycare centers for their children, who are enrolled in supervised institutions.

In the government's last attempt to delay the cessation of funding for haredi daycare centers, a temporary bill is being advanced that will determine that the decision to stop the subsidy will not take effect immediately, but rather gradually or with postponement, to provide a period of adjustment.