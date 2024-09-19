Journalist Ben Caspit on Thursday morning reported that over the past day, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant turned to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - to apologize.

According to the report, Gallant also admitted to a number of mistakes that he had made, and asked to turn over a new leaf. Netanyahu hemmed and hawed.

Caspit added: "It is not that I think that there was true reconciliation between Gallant and Netanyahu, but the extreme tensions in the north, the potential for escalation at any moment, and a certain coldness in the Prime Minister's Residence after the screaming match between Gallant and [MK Gideon] Sa'ar have now reduced the stakes in the process, at an insane pace."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Sa'ar's advisors and Netanyahu's advisors have been holding intense talks in the last day, including through the night. Sa'ar hopes to get the defense portfolio and that is what the main talks between him and Netanyahu are about.

In addition to guaranteed spots on for members of his New Hope-United Right Party, Sa'ar is also asking for activists from his party to join Likud institutions, including a return to the Likud Central Committed from which they were expelled.