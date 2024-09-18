The IDF has reported that approximately 20 projectiles were intercepted Wednesday afternoon after crossing into Israel from Lebanon.

"Following the sirens that sounded Wednesday between 4:39p.m. and 4:44p.m. in the Upper Galilee area, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted," the IDF said.

A fallen projectile was identified in the area of Tel Hai. No injuries were reported.

Israel Fire and Rescue services are currently operating to extinguish a fire that erupted due to the fall in the area.R

Regarding the sirens that sounded between 4:39p.m. and 4:40p.m. regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the Upper Galilee area were determined to have been triggered by a false identification.

Over the past day, approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into the area of the Mount Hermon and falling in open areas. No injuries were reported.

Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Earlier on Wednesday, IDF soldiers identified several Hezbollah terrorists operating in a number of terrorist infrastructure sites in the area of Jibbain in southern Lebanon.

The IAF struck the terrorist infrastructure in which the terrorists were operating.

The IAF also struck a Hezbollah launcher as well as terrorist infrastructure sites in the areas of Halta, Kfarkela, Odaisseh, and Chama in southern Lebanon.

Also on Wednesday, a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into the area off the coast of Rosh HaNikra was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. Sirens were not sounded, in accordance with protocol.

"Following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration between 4:32a.m. and 4:36a.m. in the area of the Sea of Galilee, a UAV that was approaching from Iraq was intercepted by IAF fighter jets," the IDF reported. "Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception. No injuries were reported."

The sirens that sounded at 6:12a.m. in the area of Metula, were determined after an interceptor was launched to be caused by a false identification. No injuries were reported. The sirens that sounded a short while earlier in the Upper Galilee area were also determined to be a false identification.