Petra De Sutter, the Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium, on Wednesday posted on social media condemning the alleged attack on Hezbollah terrorists, by means of their beepers.

"I strongly condemn the massive terror attack in Lebanon and Syria, which injured thousands of people," De Sutter wrote in her post.

Her comments drew a swift rebuke from the chairman of the European Jewish Association Rabbi Menachem Margolin, whose organization represents hundreds of Jewish communities across the continent.

"Hezbollah and its operatives have been attacking Israel every day, firing hundreds of missiles and drones indiscriminately at civilians," Rabbi Margolin responded. "Calling the pager operation a terror attack is the world upside down."

He added, "The Deputy Prime Minister’s social media has failed to even mention the Hezbollah missile attack on 12 Israeli Druze children, murdered by a Hezbollah missile in July."

"It has also failed to condemn Hezbollah’s constant missile and drone attacks on Israeli civilians."

He concluded, "Regrettably it is clear that Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister has completely lost her moral compass."

Israel has neither responded to the explosions, which left over 3,000 injured and 11 dead, nor taken responsibility for them.