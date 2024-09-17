Three individuals reported eliminated in Blida in southern Lebanon were Hezbollah terrorists, Al-Hadath reported.

According to Al Arabiya, three people were killed and two others injured in a strike in Blida.

Meanwhile, following a situational assessment, the IDF's Home Front Command and Northern Command instructed residents of a number of communities in northern Israel to reduce movement in the area, avoid large gatherings, and remain near a bomb shelter.

The IDF reported: "A short while ago, IDF soldiers identified several Hezbollah terrorists operating within a terrorist infrastructure site in the area of Blida in southern Lebanon."

"The IAF swiftly struck the infrastructure site and eliminated three terrorists who operated within it."

In addition, "IDF artillery struck in several different areas in southern Lebanon."

The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel.