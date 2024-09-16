Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Monday), at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, met with US Presidential Special Envoy Amos Hochstein.

The Prime Minister made it very clear that it will not be possible to return Israel's residents to their homes without a fundamental change in the security situation in the north.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that while Israel appreciates and respects the support of the US, it will – ultimately – do what is necessary to safeguard its security and return the residents of the north securely to their homes.

Earlier, Hochstein met with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who conveyed a similar message to the American envoy on the situation on Israel's northern border.

Gallant emphasized that the possibility for an agreement is running out as Hezbollah continues to “tie itself” to Hamas, and refuses to end the conflict. Therefore, the only way left to ensure the return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes, will be via military action.

Gallant emphasized the importance of U.S. support for Israel’s right to self-defense and for Israel’s commitment to returning citizens to their homes in northern Israel, following a change in the security situation in the area.

The Minister expressed his appreciation to Advisor Hochstein for his efforts to achieve a framework as it relates to the northern border.