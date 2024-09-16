An IDF officer accused of espionage impersonation of a higher rank to gain access to sensitive information was, according to a report by Kan, only ever given his military psychological analysis over Zoom.

Following his discovery and arrest, a psychiatrist was brought to determine if he was fit to stand trial, but she has since admitted she only interviewed him on a video call before stating that he was not.

A new examination has been ordered, this time in person. Psychiatrists will be attempting to determine both whether he is fit to stand trial now and whether he was of sound mind when he committed the offense.

The psychiatrists who have been assigned to the examination have protested, saying that there is no value in trying to reassess the patient after such a lengthy period of time has passed since the offense. Additionally, given the highly sensitive nature of the case, the report claims that any examination that is conducted is unlikely to be admissible by the military court.