Israel's Ministry of Defense and the IDF have successfully re-equipped 97 rapid response units along the northern border, marking a significant milestone in the country's national security strategy.

As part of this initiative, the Director General of the IMoD, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, has signed off on the procurement of over 9,000 cutting-edge "Arad" rifles. This substantial investment, valued at around NIS 50 million (roughly USD 13.5 million), will arm rapid response units nationwide. The rifles, developed and manufactured in Israel by IWI (Israel Weapon Industries), complement the 5,000 "Arad" rifles previously acquired at the onset of the current war.

The first phase of the operation has equipped units in various northern communities, including regional councils such as Upper Galilee, Ma'ale Yosef, Mevo'ot HaHermon, Merom HaGalil, and Mateh Asher. Cities like Nahariya, Kiryat Shmona, and Ma'alot-Tarshiha, as well as the local councils of Metula, Shlomi, Hurfeish, Fassuta, and Kfar Vradim, have also received comprehensive equipment packages. Each unit has been outfitted with combat and rescue gear, medical supplies, uniforms, and protective equipment.

The operation's second phase is now underway, focusing on equipping communities in the Golan Heights. Once completed, 120 rapid response units in northern Israel will be fully re-equipped, significantly enhancing the region's security infrastructure.

Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir: "Since the start of the war and as part of our lessons learned, the Ministry has been strengthening the rapid response units that fought heroically on October 7th. After rearming the communities on the Gaza border, we are now completing the re-equipment of approximately 100 units in the north with advanced weaponry, including the 'Arad' – a state-of-the-art Israeli-developed rifle. This initiative is part of our policy to bolster border defense while enhancing self-reliant production capabilities. The Israel Ministry of Defense and the IDF will continue strengthening, equipping, and training these units."

This operation represents a collaborative effort between various IDF commands, including the Northern Command, the Home Front Command, and the Ground Forces, as well as multiple departments within the Ministry of Defense. This comprehensive approach underscores Israel's commitment to maintaining its technological edge in defense and its dedication to protecting its citizens in the face of potential threats.