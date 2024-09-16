IDF Major General Ori Gordin, commander of the IDF's Northern Command, has recommended in closed discussions that the IDF be allowed to create a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, Israel Hayom reported Monday morning.

According to the report, the proposed new security zone would be under Israeli control.

Gordin explained that only recently did the situation allow for the IDF to execute such a process: For many years, terrorist from Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force were positioned along the border fence. Now, many of these terrorists have been eliminated by the IDF or escaped northwards.

In addition, much of the civilian population in southern Lebanon has evacuated the area; it is estimated that only about 20% of the residents who lived there before the October 7 massacre in Israel are still in their homes. This significant reduction in civilians in the area allows the IDF to carry out such a move much more easily and quickly.

The goal of the process is to remove the threat and distance Hezbollah forces from the Israeli border, so that they no longer present a threat to residents of northern Israel. However, it is will also serve as leverage to allow Israel and Lebanon to reach a permanent agreement, since Hezbollah will be motivated to compromise in order to push the IDF back towards the Israel-Lebanon border.

However, the political echelon is beginning to understand that in light of the US' failed diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement with Hezbollah, there is no option other than a significant military operation if Israel wishes to allow residents of northern communities to return home.

An IDF spokesperson responded, "We will not respond to discourse on closed discussions."