During the first 20 minutes of Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, approximately 1,500 rockets were fired towards Israeli territory, Channel 12 News journalist Omri Maniv reported Saturday evening.

The report noted that 1,500 rockets in 20 minutes is "more than a rocket every second, it's more than one-third the total number of rockets fired that day, which stands at 4,300."

Under cover of these 1,500 rockets, within those same 20 minutes, approximately 1,500 terrorists entered Israeli territory.

The second wave of terrorists infiltrated Israel at 7:00a.m., and included 1,200 terrorists.

In this way, within just over half an hour, approximately 2,700 experienced Nukhba terrorists entered Israeli territory, to murder, torture, kidnap, rape, mutilate, and dismember their Israeli and foreign victims.

In late August, Maniv reported that the sum total of terrorists who entered Israel on October 7 reached 6,000 - more than double the previously-reported number.

According to the August report, on October 7, 6,000 (not 3,000) terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory, of them, 3,800 were Hamas Nukhba terrorists and another 2,200 were Gazan "civilians" - terrorists and looters, also entered Israel, and 1,000 Hamas terrorists fired towards Israel from within Gaza.

In total, 7,000 terrorists fired at and infiltrated Israel over the course of the morning of Simchat Torah (October 7).

In addition, the border fence between Gaza and Israel was breached in 119 places (not 60). A total of 4,300 rockets were fired over the course of October 7.

The report added, "These numbers are based on an in-depth investigation by the IDF's Gaza Division, which was submitted to IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi."

An IDF spokesman responded: "The operational investigations have not yet been completed, and are ongoing in accordance with the situational assessment and in light of operational needs. When it is completed, it will be presented to the public with complete transparency."