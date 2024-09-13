The family of Alex Lobanov, one of the six hostages who were executed by Hamas and whose bodies were recovered from Gaza by the IDF, on Friday authorized the publication of a video of him which was recorded by his captors and recently released by the terrorist organization.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News does not cooperate with the murderous organization's psychological terrorism and will not publish the footage.

In the video, Lobanov says: "Good evening everyone, my name is Alexander Lobanov. On October 7th, I was abducted from a party at the Re'im parking lot while working. We are being held in very poor conditions. There are bombings all the time. We are scared and can hardly sleep. They moved me to about ten places to protect me.

"I left a pregnant wife, a two-year-old son, and sick parents at home. Help them cry my cry, protest, do everything for us to leave here alive. My family, stay united," he added.

Lobanov, who worked as a bar manager at the music festival in Re’im, is survived by his wife Michal and two sons, Tom and Kai, who was born after his father was kidnapped and will never meet him.

Michal said on Friday, "My Alex and all the other six hostages went through a holocaust. This is what a holocaust looks like. I will not forget and I will not forgive."

Andrey Kozlov, who was rescued from Hamas captivity after 264 days during Operation Arnon, recalled last Saturday night the time he spent with Lobanov.

"Alex was there, in hell, for two months. Michal's husband, the father of Tom and Kai, the son he never had the chance to meet. He taught me words in Hebrew, he told me his life story, we shared our fears and hopes. My wishes came true, but for him - his fears came true. They took him and told us he would go home," said Kozlov.

"He should have been here, with us. We cannot allow this disaster to continue to happen, we need to demand that our leaders do whatever is necessary and do the right thing. We need to bring them home for rehabilitation or burial, for them, for the families and for Israel."

The IDF this week published shocking footage of the underground Hamas tunnel in which the six hostages were held before their execution.

