The Jerusalem Magistrates Court on Tuesday held a hearing regarding an indictment filed against activist Dan Aharonson, who last year attacked a woman as she drove in her car with her children.

During a July 2023 protest against the judicial reform, Aharonson approached Heli Levy's vehicle and shattered its rear window.

At the start of the hearing, Aharonson admitted to the charges against him. The sentencing is expected to take place during the next hearing.

Activists from the Im Tirtzu movement accompanied Levy to the hearing, providing her with moral support after having protested outside Aharonson's home following the incident.

Levy responded, "My children and I were greatly harmed by Dan Aharonson's actions. Admitting to the crime is not enough, from my perspective - there must be a conviction and a sentence which will prevent similar situations [from happening] in the future. People should see - and be warned."

Matan Jerafi, Director-General of Im Tirtzu, added, "All of the anarchists who rioted here over the course of an entire year will pay a heavy criminal price for their actions. We are here in order to ensure this does not happen. Violence eats away at the foundation of democracy."