One person was killed and two injured in an explosion in eastern Lebanon, the country's Health Ministry reported.

According to Al Arabiya, the dead has been identified as Mohammed a-Sha'er, a Hezbollah terrorist.

Reports noted that a-Sha'er was an operative in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force.

Al Mayadeen reported that an Israeli UAV struck a vehicle in Beqaa, approximately 35 kilometers from the Israeli border. The site noted that two people were injured in the strike.

According to Al-Akhbar, the strike aimed for a motorcycle traveling in the area, but mistakenly hit a passing car instead.

On Tuesday morning, the IDF confirmed that in a Monday evening operation, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Khiam and Naqoura in southern Lebanon. The IDF fired mortars in the area of Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel," the IDF stressed.