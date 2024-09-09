Activists from the Im Tirtzu organization on Monday morning demonstrated in front of the home of Supreme Court Chief Justice Uzi Vogelman in Tel Aviv.

The demonstration follows a Supreme Court decision to order Justice Minister Yariv Levin to call a meeting of the Judicial Selection Committee to choose a new Chief Justice for the court.

Levin, who also serves as the chairman of the Judicial Selection Committee, has refused to convene it since he does not want to allow the continuation of the seniority system and the selection of Justice Yitzhak Amit as Supreme Court President.

Speaking at the demonstration, Matan Jerafi, Director-General of Im Tirtzu, said, "For Vogelman and his friends, the people of the nationalist camp will also remain small. Their academic degrees are not relevant the moment they do not maintain the proper beliefs."

"Vogelman is certain that the court is a family business, and he continues the muddy path of [former Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther] Hayut and [former Supreme Court Chief Justice Aharon] Barak before him. The nation will not agree to this dictatorship. [Supreme Court Justice] Yitzhak Amit will not be a legitimate president for the court. We will not agree to discrimination, we will not agree to be silenced."