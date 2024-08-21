Bereaved families whose loved ones fell on October 7th demonstrated on Wednesday in Tel Aviv against the appointment of Maj. General Shlomi Binder as IDF Intelligence Directorate Chief.

Itizik Fitoussi, whose son Yishai fell during the war in Gaza, stated: "Binder, together with (outgoing chief) Haliva abandoned Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers and they are responsible for October 7th."

Binder is expected to be appointed today as IDF Intelligence Directorate Chief, replacing Aharon Haliva who will step down. In April, Haliva announced his resignation and claimed that he took responsibility for his part in the failures that led to the massacre.

About two weeks ago, the Supreme Court denied the petition submitted by parents who lost their children in the war against Binder's appointment.

The judges wrote that "It is certainly understandable to empathize with those who lost their most precious loved ones and are angered by the promotion and appointment of someone they see as partially responsible, to a high-ranking and influential position crucial to the security of the state. Additionally, under different circumstances, it might have been reasonable to assume, as the petitioners do, that the promotion and appointment to a senior position in the IDF for someone who held a senior position prior to and during the events of October 7, should be made only after the completion of the investigation into this matter."

