A suspected terror attack took place Saturday at the gas station in the town of Eli in Samaria, when a Palestinian Authority vehicle rammed into an empty police car.

No one was injured.

According to Israel Police and the IDF, the terrorist, a 42-year-old who was driving on Route 60, was arrested and taken for interrogation. The police noted that it is not yet clear why he rammed the police car, since traffic police were carrying out an operation in the area at the time.

The IDF confirmed: "AIDF: A short while ago, a report was received regarding an attempted car ramming attack at a gas station in Eli, during which a Palestinian vehicle accelerated toward and collided with a police car. No injuries were reported."

"IDF soldiers apprehended the terrorist and he was transferred to security forces for further investigation."

In February, two Israelis were murdered in a shooting attack at the same gas station: Uriya Hartum, 16, a resident of Shomria in Binyamin where he was a student at the yeshiva high school; and Yitzhak Zeiger, 57, a resident of Shavei Shomron, lived in Psagot for 30 years and volunteered for ZAKA for many years. The terrorist was identified as Eli is Muhammad Manasra, who is affiliated with Fatah and has served two prison terms in Israel.