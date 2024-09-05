The families of Americans held hostage in Gaza are pressuring the White House to seal a deal with the Hamas terror group that would release their loved ones, NBC News reported, quoting five people familiar with the discussions.

According to NBC, the option is "currently under discussion," but the Biden administration does not believe that Hamas will agree.

On Sunday, the families of US citizens still held by Hamas met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and urged the administration to examine options that do not include Israel. Officials promised to explore "every option," but stressed that the best approach would include Israel, sources familiar with the conversation told NBC.

Four US citizens are still believed to be alive and in Hamas captivity, while three others are believed dead.

The idea was floated earlier this year, but did not advance, as some US officials opposed it and initial overtures did not receive a response.

However, the Biden administration did put together a list of prisoners held in the US who would be candidates for release in a potential prisoner swap deal with Hamas, two former and two current US officials familiar with the plans said. According to one of the officials, the list includes five prisoners.

According to one administration official, such a deal is "unrealistic" because the US does not have enough to offer Hamas in return for its citizens.

"We have considered all possible options to free the hostages and bring them home to their families. Because of Hamas’ demands, there has not been a formal offer for a side deal made because no such deal is possible," the official explained.

"Hamas wants two things that only Israel can deliver: a cease-fire and nearly 1,000 Palestinian prisoners currently in Israeli jails. Every other proposal has gone nowhere because that is what Hamas demands for the hostages."

A Qatari government spokesperson did not respond to NBC's request for comment, and a representative for the hostages' families declined comment.