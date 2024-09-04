Avichay Adraee, the head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, published a secret Hamas document on Wednesday which reveals the substance of a meeting held two years ago between the leaders of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad to discuss a failed missile launch and its human toll.

The meeting was held after Operation Breaking Dawn in 2022, between a senior Hamas official named Ahmad and the commander in the Islamic Jihad's military wing named Akram al-'Ajuri.

During the meeting, an argument broke out regarding failed rocket launches by the Islamic Jihad which wounded civilians in Gaza. Al-'Ajuri said during the meeting that "even if a thousand are killed by friendly fire, that's the price of war."

The document also revealed the tension between Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, including claims by al-'Ajuri that Hamas embarrassed the Islamic Jihad by accusing it of a failed rocket launch without bringing evidence, he also claimed that Hamas provoked the Islamic Jihad.

Adraee noted: "The document confirms Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s view of the residents of Gaza and their use of them as a tool of exploitation, as the two movements realize the danger of these rockets to the lives of the residents and consider them a 'war tax' directly or indirectly. This is also evident during the current war, as Hamas and Islamic Jihad persist in launching rockets from areas populated by civilians and even from humanitarian areas, which puts the people of the Strip at risk."