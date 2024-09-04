Li-Yam Berger, whose twin sister Agam was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7, 2023, and who is still held there, on Wednesday morning sent her sister a message, hoping that it would reach her and give her strength.

In a message aired by Galei Zahal Radio, Li-Yam said, "Agam, if you hear me, I want to tell you that I really miss you, I think about you all day long. I'm waiting for you."

She added, "I hope that you are staying strong and filled with faith, as you know how to do; that you don't stop praying and hoping, and that you don't break and you offer the others strength."

"We are all waiting for you and we are doing everything to bring you back. So many people are waiting for you - you don't even understand. I think about you all the time, and I hope you hear this."

Agam Berger was serving as an IDF lookout at the Nahal Oz base when Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel and took over their base.

In May 2024, the Hostages Families Forum published a video clip showing heartbreaking footage of Hamas cruelty during the abductions of five female IDF lookouts who are still held hostage in Gaza.

The footage is taken from the terrorists' bodycams.

In the video, lookouts Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa, and Naama Levy can be seen during their abductions. The clip is three minutes and ten seconds in length and was filmed by the bodycams of the October 7 terrorists and later edited and censored.

It shows the cruel and brutal, demoralizing, and degrading treatment of the young women on the day that they were kidnapped, and bears witness to the enormous fear which can be seen in their eyes.