Security forces on Wednesday night arrested a wanted suspect from Halhul who was hurt in the car bomb explosion near Hebron last month.

The arrest was carried out in a hospital in Halhul where the terrorist was hospitalized for his injuries. The joint operation was conducted by Yamam officers, ISA agents, IDF soldiers, and Border Police officers.

At the same time, IDF soldiers operating in Tubas in the Jordan Valley identified a car bomb with three explosives weighing a combined 80 kg. Judea and Samaria Border Police explosives experts were called to the scene and neutralized the bombs.

Border Police Commander Berik Yitzhak commended the actions and stated: "Yamam officers worked very professionally, in coordination with the other security forces. Thanks to their determination, a significant threat to the security of the citizens of Israel and the forces in the field was prevented."