The heads of municipal development companies in Judea and Samaria sent a letter to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant expressing grave concern about a threat to student transportation in Judea and Samaria, especially following the recent car bomb discovered in the Binyamin Region that is believed to have been intended to be used against a school bus filled with children, which was scheduled to leave the town heading towards schools in the region.

The letter was signed by Aharoni Neubauer, CEO of the Gush Etzion Development Company, as well as the CEOs of other development companies. The letter was also sent to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Settlements and National Missions Minister Orit Strock, and Education Minister Yoav Kisch.

"We are contacting you on behalf of the development companies in Judea and Samaria, which transport tens of thousands of students every day throughout the region," the CEOs wrote. "We want to express our great concern about the ever-growing threat to student transportation, in light of intentions to carry out attacks against vehicles transporting students."

"It is important to note that we have recently experienced serious terrorist attacks, including car bombs, that took place throughout Judea and Samaria," they added. "Fortunately, these did not cause dozens of casualties, but these are serious incidents that testify to the tangible and growing danger in the region. This situation is not only alarming, but constitutes a ticking bomb, which puts the lives of students, drivers and teachers in real danger."

"In light of this, we demand your immediate action to improve the security situation on the main transportation routes in Judea and Samaria," they wrote. "We must not wait for another disaster that can now be prevented."