Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau harshly condemned the killings of six Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The six hostages' bodies were recovered on Saturday, after they were murdered by Hamas terrorists by several gunshots at point-blank range.

"The murder of six Israeli hostages by Hamas terrorists in Gaza is devastating and enraging," Trudeau wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Canada stands with the victims’ families in your grief."

"Hamas must release all hostages, lay down its arms, and have no future in the governance of Gaza. Leaders must reach a deal to bring the rest of the hostages home and end the violence."

MP Pierre Poilievre, Canada's opposition leader and a member of its Conservative party, stated, "Another 6 beautiful souls taken hostage on October 7th by the Hamas genocidal death cult were murdered while in captivity in Gaza."

"May their memories be a blessing."

He added, "These same evil terrorists killed 7 Canadians and continue to be supported by the tyrants in Tehran."

"Hamas must surrender and release all of the remaining hostages."