Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon began the school year this morning (Sunday) with Achiya Zanilman who started first grade at Neve Etzion School.

Achiya lost his father, Master Sergeant (Res.) Ari Yechiel Zanilman, a soldier in 8111th Battalion, when Ari was killed in action in Gaza.

During the meeting, Achiya talked about his feelings ahead of his first day at school and the preparation and the expectations.

The mayor congratulated Achiya on the new year of studies and gave him a personal letter saying: "Dear Achiya, I wish to bless you on your new path in first grade. I know that the last year has been very difficult for you, due to the loss of your dear father, Ari of blessed memory. May this year be full of learning, new friends and much joy. Remember that all of Jerusalem stands beside you and your family."

Afterwards, the mayor accompanied Zanilman to school and participated in the ceremony held for the opening of the school year.

Leon said: "I was excited to meet Achiya and accompany him to the classroom on his first day at school. I was pleased to see a strong, pleasant, and intelligent child who, despite the great tragedy that befell him and his family, is determined to succeed."

"I am confident that his father, Ari of blessed memory, will look down on his son with great pride. I wish Achia and all the students in Jerusalem a fruitful, successful, and safe year."