Israeli President Isaac Herzog reacted with sorrow to the murder of six Israeli hostages by their Hamas captors before they could be rescued.

"The heart of an entire nation is shattered to pieces with the news of the murder of Ori Danino, Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lonanov, Almog Sarusi, and Eden Yerushalmi, whose bodies were brought back from Gaza in a military operation," President Hertzog said. "On behalf of the State of Israel, I embrace their families with all my heart, and apologize for failing to bring them home safely."

"We will continue to fight relentlessly against the criminal, terrorist organization Hamas, which has once again proven there is no end to its willingness to commit murder and crimes against humanity.

"The blood of our brothers cries out to us. Our sisters and brothers are still there enduring Hell. The supreme covenant between the state and its citizens is to ensure their safety. We have the sacred and urgent mission to bring them home," Herzog said.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that Hamas terrorists murdered the six hostages shortly before IDF forces reached them.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated in response to the murder of the six hostages, "During this painful and difficult time, my thoughts and my heart are with the families of the hostages who were killed: Ori Danino. Alexander Lobanov. Almog Sarusi. Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Carmel Gat. Eden Yerushalmi.

"They were held hostage by Hamas and murdered in cold blood. May their memory be a blessing. I commend the IDF and ISA forces for conducting a complex operation to retrieve the bodies of the hostages for burial in Israel," Gallant stated.