The IDF Home Front Command has been making preparations for additional security measures near schools as the school year draws nearer.

Hundreds of bomb shelters have been deployed at bus stops at schools and in school communities, and the missile alert system has been strengthened. In addition, the communities will recieve soldiers serving as aides in various teaching professions, including providing a response to rehabilitation and preservation of the social and educational capabilities of the students, and educational awareness is being conducted in the educational institutions.

For every educational institution in the western Negev, a reserve force will be assigned to serve as a permanent military defense force in the vicinity of the school. The forces will be stationed in guard posts and will patrol by vehicle during school hours. In coordination with the Ashkelon Regional Council, the Magen Educational Complex has completed the construction of a concrete wall to protect against threats from the Gaza Strip.

In the communities of the north, platoons will be allocated to school communities which will secure the educational institutions and their neighborhoods in the communities. In addition, combat forces will be allocated as dedicated quick response forces for the schools, and additional forces will be stationed at major junctions which will constitute a reserve for defense of the traffic routes and serve as a rapid intervention force.